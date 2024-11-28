Open Menu

NA, Russian State Duma Signed Agreement To Enhance Parliamentary Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM

NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance parliamentary cooperation

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman State Duma on Thursday signed a historic Agreement to extend parliamentary cooperation between State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the National Assembly of of Pakistan in Moscow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman State Duma on Thursday signed a historic Agreement to extend parliamentary cooperation between State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the National Assembly of of Pakistan in Moscow.

According to a news release received here the Agreement was signed by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and his counterpart Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma.

The Agreement aims enhance ties between the two legislative bodies and establish permanent cooperation mechanisms through parliamentary committees, commissions and parliamentary Friendship groups.

In his opening remarks, Ayaz Sadiq said that with Mr. Volodin he has long ties of friendship and while with some members of the Russian delegation he had been in close contacts for more than a decade.He also thanked Mr. Volodin for accepting invitation to visit Pakistan.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to Mr. Volodin for his support to the initiative of Pakistan to convene Speakers' Conference. The sides agreed to hold its fourth Session in Moscow in 2025. In this connection, NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also emphasized for enhancing trade and business ties between both nations.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Business Moscow Russia Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Visit Agreement

Recent Stories

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in ..

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case

3 minutes ago
 PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Isra ..

PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

4 minutes ago
 Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in ..

Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh

4 minutes ago
 RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitiza ..

RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization

5 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of ..

PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..

16 minutes ago
 Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of qualit ..

Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education

5 minutes ago
Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role ..

Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to improve Karachi's infrastruc ..

Efforts being made to improve Karachi's infrastructure: Mayor Karachi, Barrister ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat viole ..

Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat violence: PM

2 minutes ago
 KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race ..

KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race on Dec 1

2 minutes ago
 Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan f ..

Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan from Nov 29

2 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Prepares for Winter with Comprehensive ..

Abbottabad Prepares for Winter with Comprehensive Contingency Plan

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan