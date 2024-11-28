NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance parliamentary cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman State Duma on Thursday signed a historic Agreement to extend parliamentary cooperation between State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the National Assembly of of Pakistan in Moscow.

According to a news release received here the Agreement was signed by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and his counterpart Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma.

The Agreement aims enhance ties between the two legislative bodies and establish permanent cooperation mechanisms through parliamentary committees, commissions and parliamentary Friendship groups.

In his opening remarks, Ayaz Sadiq said that with Mr. Volodin he has long ties of friendship and while with some members of the Russian delegation he had been in close contacts for more than a decade.He also thanked Mr. Volodin for accepting invitation to visit Pakistan.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to Mr. Volodin for his support to the initiative of Pakistan to convene Speakers' Conference. The sides agreed to hold its fourth Session in Moscow in 2025. In this connection, NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also emphasized for enhancing trade and business ties between both nations.