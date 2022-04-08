UrduPoint.com

NA Scheduled To Hold Voting On No-trust Motion Against PM On Saturday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

NA scheduled to hold voting on no-trust motion against PM on Saturday

The National Assembly is scheduled to hold voting on no-confidence resolution moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan by Leader of Opposition Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Assembly is scheduled to hold voting on no-confidence resolution moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan by Leader of Opposition Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday.

As per the agenda issued by the National Assembly secretariat six-point agenda included question hour, two calling attention notices, matters under Rule 18 and voting on the no-confidence resolution moved by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition on March 28, 2022.

The text of the resolution is as follows: "Through this Resolution under clause (1) of Article 95 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this House resolves that it has no-confidence in the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and consequently he should cease to hold office under clause (4) ibid." The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007 determine the voting process on no-confidence resolution against prime minister and sum up whole process in the `Second Schedule' for voting on the motion.

The Rules state that resolution for vote of no-confidence against the PM under Rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007 shall be decided under the provisions of the Second Schedule.

The Second schedule states the Speaker shall direct that the bells be rung for five minutes before commencement of voting to enable members, not present in the Chamber, to be present. Immediately after the bells stop ringing, all the entrances to the Lobby shall be locked and the Assembly staff posted at each entrance shall not allow any entry or exit through those entrances until the voting, is concluded.

The Speaker shall then read out the resolution before the Assembly and ask the members who wish to vote in favour of the resolution to pass in single file, through the entrance where tellers, shall be posted to record the votes. On reaching the desk of the tellers, each member shall, in turn, call out the division number allotted to him under the rules. The tellers shall then mark off his number on the division list simultaneously, calling out the name of the member. In order to ensure that his vote has been properly recorded, the member shall not move off until he has clearly heard the teller, calling out his name. After a member has recorded his vote, he shall not return to the Chamber until bells are rung.

When the Speaker finds that all the members who wished to vote have recorded their votes, he shall announce that the voting has concluded. Thereupon, the Secretary shall cause the division list to be collected, count the recorded votes and present the result of the count to the Speaker. The Speaker shall then direct that the bells be rung for two minutes to enable the members to return to the Chamber. After the bells stop ringing, the Speaker shall announce the result to the Assembly.

The Rule 38 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007 further states that a resolution for a vote of confidence under rule 36 has been passed or rejected, as the case may be, or a resolution of no-confidence under rule 37 has been passed, the Speaker shall forthwith intimate the result in writing to the President and the Secretary shall cause a notification to be published in the Gazette.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister Business Vote Teller Chamber March May All Opposition

Recent Stories

Careem Pakistan to invest $25m to simplify and imp ..

Careem Pakistan to invest $25m to simplify and improve Captain and Customer Expe ..

14 minutes ago
 Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

20 minutes ago
 ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs, suspicious mate ..

ANF arrests peddler, seizes drugs, suspicious material

9 minutes ago
 Nation trusts PM Imran Khan: KP Minister Anwar Zeb ..

Nation trusts PM Imran Khan: KP Minister Anwar Zeb Khan

9 minutes ago
 Four officers of PMS reshuffled

Four officers of PMS reshuffled

9 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Minister to Discuss Ukraine With U ..

Turkish Defense Minister to Discuss Ukraine With UK, Italian Colleagues - Ankara

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.