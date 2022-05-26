NA scraps Overseas Pakistanis' right to vote

(@Abdulla99267510)

The overseas Pakistanis, after passage of the bill, can cast their votes while residing in Pakistan but will not be able to cast votes from abroad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2022) National Assembly on Thursday scrapped overseas Pakistanis' right to vote by reversing reforms introduced by the previous PTI government for their voting rights.

A suggestion came that reserved seats should be introduced for Pakistani diaspora and the matter was sent to a standing committee for a final nod.

The Federal government headed by Imran Khan last year in November succeededin getting two crucial amendments to the Elections Act 2017 passed in a joint sitting of Parliament.

The amendments relate to electronic voting machines and the right of overseas Pakistanis to vote.

The bills related to the use of EVMs and overseas Pakistanis’ right to franchise were presented by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan in the joint session.

The Supreme Court back in 2016 ordered to give the right to vote to Pakistani diaspora but the electoral body could do it.