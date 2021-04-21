UrduPoint.com
NA Secretariat Asks Shahid Khaqan To Apologize Speaker Over Misbehavior With Chair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:00 PM

NA Secretariat asks Shahid Khaqan to apologize Speaker over misbehavior with Chair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Secretariat issued letter to PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday, asking him to tender apology and explain his position over his continuous misbehavior with the Chair.

During the sitting on April 20, the former prime minister had a verbal clash with the Speaker National Assembly in the House following which a letter has been issued to him.

According to the letter, the Honorable Speaker has taken a very serious note of your continuous misbehavior and disregard of Chair and accepted parliamentary norms and especially on the occasion when a very important business was about to transact before the House on 20th April 2021.

The letter further said that the Hon. Speaker is of the view that Mr. Abassi had eroded / disregarded the authority of the Chair and by such act the smooth running of the proceedings of the assembly were obstructed.

It further said that his act had interrupted and obstructed the business of the National Assembly and ridiculed the Chair.

MNA Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abassi has been asked to tender an apology and to explain his position within 7 days of receipt of this letter as to why action in terms of rule 21 of the adults shall not be taken against him.

It further said that if reply was not received within such time, it will be presumed that he has no explanation to offer.

