NA secretariat cancels press gallery cards, to issues new ones for upcoming session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The National Assembly Secretariat's Directorate General of Media has canceled all previously issued press gallery cards for the 10th session and will issue new ones for the upcoming session to facilitate efficient media coverage.

The National Assembly Secretariat announced in a news release on Monday that, in a key move to streamline media representation, each tv channel and national newspaper in Islamabad will now issue two press cards to its reporters, while regional newspapers based in Islamabad may select one reporter for a press gallery card.

The National Assembly Secretariat has requested media organizations to submit two photographs, along with the Names, CNIC numbers, and copies of office cards of their selected reporters on official letterhead before November 15, 2024.

The National Assembly Secretariat has announced that applications for press gallery cards submitted after November 15 will not be accepted. Media organizations are urged to submit their applications with the required documents before the deadline.

The Directorate General of Media, National Assembly Secretariat, appreciates your cooperation in this matter.