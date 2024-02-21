NA Secretariat established one window facilitation centre for newly elected MNAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The National Assembly Secretariat has established a one-window facilitation center to assist and support newly elected Members of the National Assembly.

The center will operate on Thursday (January 22, 2023), from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

This facilitation center aims to provide various services, including the registration of newly elected MNAs, capturing official photos for their official cards, and assisting in completing necessary documents.

To streamline the process and avoid any inconvenience, newly elected members are encouraged to visit the facilitation center in Committee Room No. 2, at Parliament House Islamabad which will remain operational until the inaugural session of the National Assembly of Pakistan.