NA Secretariat postpones written test for various posts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Assembly Secretariat on Friday announced the postponement of the written screening tests for various posts, which were originally scheduled to take place on July 31 and August 1, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Secretariat on Friday announced the postponement of the written screening tests for various posts, which were originally scheduled to take place on July 31 and August 1, 2023.

The decision to postpone the examinations comes in light of unavoidable circumstances that have arisen, said an official notification received here.

The aspiring applicants who were eagerly preparing for the tests have been informed about the change in the examination schedule.

The NA Secretariat has assured all applicants that the revised schedule for the written test would be announced at a later date. This move is aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent testing process for all candidates.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website of the NA Secretariat for further updates and announcements regarding the revised examination schedule, the notification maintained.