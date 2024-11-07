- Home
NA Secretariat Urges Parliamentary Reporters To Refrain From Recording Videos Within Parliament House
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The National Assembly secretariat has requested all parliamentary reporters to refrain from recording videos within Parliament House.
During the tenth session of the National Assembly, it was observed that some journalists were recording interviews and remarks from member of the parliament in the corridors without prior consent, later sharing these videos on social media.
The members have expressed serious reservations and brought the matter to the attention of the Speaker of the National Assembly.
In a statement, the secretariat said, "A decision has been made to impose a ban on any kind of video recording within Parliament House."
Penalties for violating this directive may include confiscation of mobile phones, revocation of press gallery access cards, and restricted entry to Parliament House.
The NA Secretariat has urged media personnel to cooperate with this new policy for the smooth functioning of parliamentary proceedings.
