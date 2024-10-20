Open Menu

NA Security Tightened For Sunday's Session, Visitors Entry Restricted

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 01:40 AM

NA security tightened for Sunday's session, visitors entry restricted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The security arrangements of the National Assembly have been tightened amid fourth meeting of its 10th session to be held on Sunday at 1500 hours due to security reasons.

In view of the security situation, the entry of visitors to the National Assembly session was restricted, the National Assembly spokesman said in a news release.

"Only those representatives of the media will be allowed to enter the Parliament House who have the full session press gallery card issued by the Directorate General of Media National Assembly Secretariat as strict restriction is imposed on issuing one-day Press Gallery Card.

One-day press gallery cards will not be issued for tomorrow's session," the National Assembly spokesman said.

He added that the entry of cameramen covering Gate No. 1 of Parliament will be through a compiled list, whereas keeping security reasons in mind, all journalists were requested to carry their press gallery card with them.

APP/ajb-sra

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

3 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

3 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

3 hours ago
 Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

3 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

3 hours ago
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

3 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

3 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

3 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

3 hours ago
 Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

3 hours ago
 Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasize ..

Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasizes for modern sports academy in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan