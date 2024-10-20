NA Security Tightened For Sunday's Session, Visitors Entry Restricted
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 01:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The security arrangements of the National Assembly have been tightened amid fourth meeting of its 10th session to be held on Sunday at 1500 hours due to security reasons.
In view of the security situation, the entry of visitors to the National Assembly session was restricted, the National Assembly spokesman said in a news release.
"Only those representatives of the media will be allowed to enter the Parliament House who have the full session press gallery card issued by the Directorate General of Media National Assembly Secretariat as strict restriction is imposed on issuing one-day Press Gallery Card.
One-day press gallery cards will not be issued for tomorrow's session," the National Assembly spokesman said.
He added that the entry of cameramen covering Gate No. 1 of Parliament will be through a compiled list, whereas keeping security reasons in mind, all journalists were requested to carry their press gallery card with them.
APP/ajb-sra
