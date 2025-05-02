The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday reviewed serious allegations made by the Secretary of the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PN&MC) against members of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday reviewed serious allegations made by the Secretary of the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PN&MC) against members of Parliament.

The committee meeting chaired by Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA, expressed strong concern over the Secretary’s conduct, declaring the allegations baseless and unacceptable.

Chairman Dr. Malani recommended a formal investigation and suggested writing to the prime minister to ensure accountability.

He stressed that the Secretary had no authority to make such accusations. The Minister for Health and the Ministry’s Secretary were urged to take legal action and report back to the Committee.

The Committee also reviewed two important legislative proposals: the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, both moved by MNA Shaista Pervaiz.

Lawmakers discussed the need for improved oversight of healthcare practitioners, especially in mental health, and raised concerns about unregulated therapists and rehabilitation centers. The Ministry was directed to address these regulatory gaps without delay.

The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, was deferred due to his absence.

The Committee also addressed allegations of harassment and misconduct against Dr. Mazhar Hussain, Director of the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM).

Members expressed concern over his reinstatement to an administrative post despite previous Committee objections.

The Health Minister assured that Dr. Hussain would be reassigned to his previous position as an ENT specialist.

Dr. Mazhar defended himself by presenting records of staff absenteeism, claiming that his strict adherence to punctuality and rules had provoked opposition.

Further, the Committee discussed alleged irregularities in the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA). Lawmakers were informed that several qualified candidates had petitioned the Health Secretary, alleging that appointments were made in violation of advertised criteria and favored underqualified individuals.

The Committee urged swift action and transparency from the Ministry.

On broader health reforms, the Health Minister briefed members on the progress made and assured that improvements in healthcare delivery would soon be evident.