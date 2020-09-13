NA, Senate to meet early next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The sessions of National Assembly and Senate have been summoned to meet at Parliament House on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

According to a notification, the Lower House of the Parliament is scheduled to meet on Monday at 4 pm, while the session of Upper House would meet on Tuesday at 10:30 am.

NA session has been summoned in exercise of powers conferred by article 54 (1) and Senate in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of article 54 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.