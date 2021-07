ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The session of the National Assembly on Friday was adjourned due to lack of quorum.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser adjourned the proceeding of the House after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din pointed out the quorum. The House would meet again on Monday at 4:30 pm.