UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Session Adjourned Over Quorum Issue

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:50 AM

NA session adjourned over quorum issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday adjourned the session of the National Assembly over quorum issue till Monday evening.

MNA Sheikh Fayaz ud Din, soon after the question-hour session, cautioned the chair for disposing of further agenda by pointing out lack of quorum in the House.

The Speaker did not ask for counting the members' presence in the House but immediately adjourned the proceedings.

Related Topics

National Assembly

Recent Stories

PTA Asks Twitter to Take Immediate Action against ..

25 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 23, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

10 hours ago

Dubai’s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

11 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.