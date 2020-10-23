NA session adjourned over quorum issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday adjourned the session of the National Assembly over quorum issue till Monday evening.

MNA Sheikh Fayaz ud Din, soon after the question-hour session, cautioned the chair for disposing of further agenda by pointing out lack of quorum in the House.

The Speaker did not ask for counting the members' presence in the House but immediately adjourned the proceedings.