NA session adjourned till March 31 after tabling of no-trust-resolution against PM

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif tabled no-trust-resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2022) National Assembly of Pakistan was adjourned after tabling no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif moved no-confidence resolution to the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan. As the much-awaited session began, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri presided it.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “I request that you (Suri) give permission to present this item in the house ... as the resolution is already on the agenda,”.

After that, voting was held to ascertain if the resolution should be accepted but counting of votes, the deputy speaker announced that 161 lawmakers had voted in favour of tabling of the resolution and therefore, the "permission is given to present the no-confidence resolution".

He asked the opposition leader to present the resolution at which the opposition stood up and read out the resolution.

He read, “Through this resolution, under clause 1 of Article 95 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this House resolve that it has no confidence in the prime minister, Mr Imran Khan Niazi, and consequently, he shall cease to hold office under clause 4 ibid,”.

After the resolution was moved, the deputy speaker adjourned the proceedings till March 31 and observed that debate on the resolution would begin on that day.