NA Session Adjourned Without Proceeding Due To Lack Of Quorum

Fri 02nd August 2019 | 01:19 PM

The session of the National Assembly was adjourned on Friday without any legislative business due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The session of the National Assembly was adjourned on Friday without any legislative business due to lack of quorum.

As proceeding of the assembly started, Sheikh Fiazud Din of Pakistan Muslim League(N) pointed out the lack of quorum.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri who was presiding over the session, ordered counting of the members and then suspended proceedings of the house as required number of legislators were not present.

After some time, Suri again resumed the proceedings and after another count found that enough members were still not sitting in the hall.

The Deputy Speaker adjourned the lower house to meet again on Monday at 4 pm.

Due to the issue of quorum, the House could not hold the Question Hour and a number of bills on the agenda could not be tabled for discussion.

