NA session commences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly session began on Friday at 11:39 AM with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Naat and the National Anthem.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah chaired the session.

The House is set to address various agenda items, including calling attention notices, legislative business, motions, and a motion of thanks.