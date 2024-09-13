NA Session Commences
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly session began on Friday at 11:39 AM with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Naat and the National Anthem.
Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah chaired the session.
The House is set to address various agenda items, including calling attention notices, legislative business, motions, and a motion of thanks.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari congratulates Makhdoom Tahir on NA-171 bye-election victory17 minutes ago
-
'Targeting Black Magicians Bill' to crack down on witchcraft with 7-year imprisonment, Rs. 1 Million ..37 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for the Local Government by-elections in Lower Kohistan47 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap56 minutes ago
-
Khuli Kutchery held under Federal Ombudsman’s instructions: immediate steps taken for public issue ..57 minutes ago
-
PML-N MNA calls for end to political bickering, urges national unity1 hour ago
-
Voter unity essential to counter BJP’s onslaught on IIOJK’ s identity: Mehbooba Mufti1 hour ago
-
OEC offering paid internship to fresh graduates and postgraduates1 hour ago
-
OEC seeking Japanese language instructor for imparting training2 hours ago
-
Four Pakistani IT experts join global thought leaders at Riyadh AI summit2 hours ago
-
Legal reforms to help provide speedy justice to people: Barrister Malik11 hours ago
-
Youth should play their role in dealing with climate change: Ministers12 hours ago