NA session commences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly session began on Saturday at 03:30 PM with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Naat and the National Anthem.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah chaired the session.

The House is likely to discuss various agenda items, including calling attention notices, motion of thanks and matters other than point of order.