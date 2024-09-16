NA Session Commences
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly session began on Monday with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by Naat and the National Anthem.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the session. The House is likely to discuss introduction of bill and motion of thanks.
