NA Session Commences

Published November 05, 2024

NA session commences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The session of the National Assembly on Tuesday commenced with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran with Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah in the Chair.

The agenda items included calling attention to notices, motions, resolutions, and presentation of reports of various standing committees and legislative business.

