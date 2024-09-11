Open Menu

NA Session Kicks Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM

NA session kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The session of National Assembly on Wednesday commenced with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Hadith, Naat, and National Anthem with Deputy Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah in the Chair.

The important agenda items included Question Hour, two calling attention notices, legislative business, and further discussion of Presidential address to the Joint Sitting.

