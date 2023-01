ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The 49th session of the National Assembly will meet on Monday at 05:00 pm here in the Parliament House.

The session of 15th Assembly was summoned by President Dr Arif Alvi under the powers conferred by Clause (1) Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The session will take up different agenda items