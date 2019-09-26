UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Session On Monday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:27 PM

NA session on Monday

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Monday, (September 30) at 04.00 p.m at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Monday, (September 30) at 04.00 p.m at the Parliament House.

The president has called the session of the National Assembly under clause(1) of section 54 of the Constitution, a news release Thursday said.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament September Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Railways commercial land worth Rs 27.7mln retrieve ..

6 minutes ago

Nawabzada Nusrullah Khan's death anniversary obser ..

1 minute ago

City receives rain in Lahore

1 minute ago

Putin Expressed Condolences Over Ex-French Preside ..

1 minute ago

Life expectancy in Japan among highest globally

1 minute ago

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.