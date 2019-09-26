NA session on Monday

(@imziishan)

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Monday, (September 30) at 04.00 p.m at the Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on Monday, (September 30) at 04.00 p.m at the Parliament House.

The president has called the session of the National Assembly under clause(1) of section 54 of the Constitution, a news release Thursday said.