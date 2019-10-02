UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Session Prorogued

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:02 PM

NA session prorogued

National Assembly session was prorogued on Wednesday as the proceedings were marred by issue of lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :National Assembly session was prorogued on Wednesday as the proceedings were marred by issue of lack of quorum.

As the session started, a member of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Shehnaz Baloch pointed out quorum and Chairperson Syed Fakhar Imam ordered for a count.

As the required numbers of members were not present in the house, the Chairperson prorogued the session ahead of schedule decided by business Advisory Committee to continue the session till October 4.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Business October

Recent Stories

Rameen Shamim named captain for ACC Women’s Emer ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Committed to Fully Comply With OPEC+ Deal i ..

6 minutes ago

Asian markets follow Wall St plunge following weak ..

7 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Services Program (WSSP) annou ..

7 minutes ago

Repeating trials unfair, to include blue-eyed: Fed ..

3 minutes ago

Eight injured in gas cylinder blast in Chitral

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.