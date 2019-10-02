NA session prorogued

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :National Assembly session was prorogued on Wednesday as the proceedings were marred by issue of lack of quorum.

As the session started, a member of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Shehnaz Baloch pointed out quorum and Chairperson Syed Fakhar Imam ordered for a count.

As the required numbers of members were not present in the house, the Chairperson prorogued the session ahead of schedule decided by business Advisory Committee to continue the session till October 4.