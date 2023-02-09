NA session prorogued due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Lack of quorum on Thursday forced the National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani to prorogue the session of lower house of parliament.

On the pointation of Jamaat-e-Islami's MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali, the deputy speaker asked to count the heads but he did not find the house in order.

Before pointing out the quorum, Abdul Akbar Chitrali expressed his dismay over the absence of ministers and parliamentarians.