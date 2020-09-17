NA session prorogued, lack of quorum disrupts proceedings

The lack of quorum in the National Assembly disrupted the proceedings and the session was prorogued sine die on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The lack of quorum in the National Assembly disrupted the proceedings and the session was prorogued sine die on Thursday.

Soon after the start of formal proceedings, a PML-N legislator Murtaza Javed Abassi pointed out lack of quorum following the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri suspended the proceedings for 30 minutes.

On resumption of the proceedings, the attendance of lawmakers was found less than the required strength (i.e. one-fourth of total membership) after counting following which the Chair announced to prorogue the session. It is to mention that it was 26th session of the 16th National Assembly comprising four sittings. The session started on September 14, 2020 and concluded on September 17, 2020.

The House did not take up any agenda item appearing on `Orders of the Day' which included five bills including the President's Salary, Allowances and Privileges (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Prime Minister's Salary, Allowances and Privileges (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Joint Maritime Information Organization Bill, 2019.

The House did not take up two Calling Attention Notices regarding non-payment of net hydel profit and arrears by the Federal Government to the Provincial Government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and depriving the newly merged tribal districts from the resources promised to it at the time of their merger with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The question hour was not observed while a commenced motion under Rule 259 was not debated.