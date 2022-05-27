- Home
NA Session Prorogued Sine Die
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The National Assembly session was prorogued on Friday for an indefinite period.
National Assembly deputy speaker Zahid Akram Durrani read the prorogation orders.
