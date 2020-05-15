UrduPoint.com
NA Session Prorogued Sine Die

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 04:55 PM

The 21st Session of National Assembly was prorogued sine die on Friday after concluding debate on the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The 21st Session of National Assembly was prorogued sine die on Friday after concluding debate on the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The session was summoned on May, 11 to discuss the situation arising out of current pandemic COVID-19.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri read the prorogationorder, signed by President Dr Arif Alvi.

