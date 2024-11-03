Open Menu

NA Session Rescheduled To 4 Pm On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

NA session rescheduled to 4 pm on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The National Assembly session, initially set for 5 PM, has been rescheduled to 4 PM on Monday, November 4, 2024.

The National Assembly secretariat issued a notification regarding the revised timing, made under Rule 49, sub-clause 2(b) of the National Assembly Rules of Procedure, 2007, at the Speaker's discretion.

The spokesperson said that all members of the National Assembly have been informed of the updated schedule.

