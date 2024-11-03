NA session rescheduled to 4 pm on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The National Assembly session, initially set for 5 PM, has been rescheduled to 4 PM on Monday, November 4, 2024.

The National Assembly secretariat issued a notification regarding the revised timing, made under Rule 49, sub-clause 2(b) of the National Assembly Rules of Procedure, 2007, at the Speaker's discretion.

The spokesperson said that all members of the National Assembly have been informed of the updated schedule.