NA session rescheduled to October 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The National Assembly session has been rescheduled to Friday, October 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

The session was originally set for Thursday, October 24, 2024, at the same time.

A notification regarding the change was issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.

The adjustment in the schedule was made by the Speaker of the National Assembly, exercising powers under Rule 49, Sub-rule 2(b) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.