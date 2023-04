(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly session, which was initially scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:00 pm, has been rescheduled to Tuesday at the same time.

The session will be hosted in the Parliament House. The National Assembly Secretariat has communicated the change in schedule through a notification.