NA Session Resumption Delayed

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2022 | 01:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Assembly session was adjourned on Saturday by the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser till 12:30pm has not yet started.

The NA sitting was adjourned by the Chair after the Opposition members intercepted Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's speech and demanded voting on the motion.

However, the sitting was adjourned by the Speaker Asad Qaiser till 12:30 pm but it did not start till filing of this report.

