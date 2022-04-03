UrduPoint.com

NA Session Starts

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 12:30 PM

NA session starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The 41st session of National Assembly started here on Sunday at 12:08 p.m. with recitation of verses from the Holy Qur'an.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri is in the chair.

It is the fourth sitting of the ongoing session and expected to hold voting on no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, moved by opposition parties.

A large number of opposition parties' members were present in the House at the commencement of the session including Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

Lawmakers from the treasury benches including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), besides Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) legislators Tariq Bashir Cheema and Chaudhry Saliq Hussain were also present in the House.

