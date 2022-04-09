UrduPoint.com

NA Session Starts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 11:00 AM

NA session starts

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The 5th sitting of 41st session of National Assembly started here on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with recitation of verses from the Holy Qur'an.

Speaker Asad Qaisar is in the chair.

It is the fifth sitting of the ongoing session and expected to hold voting on no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, moved by opposition parties.

A large number of opposition parties' members were present in the House at the commencement of the session including Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

Lawmakers from the treasury benches including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) , Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) legislators Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present in the House.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Tariq Bashir Muslim From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russi ..

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russian Raw Materials, Gas

10 hours ago
 Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

11 hours ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

11 hours ago
 Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Im ..

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.