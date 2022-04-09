NA session starts

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :The 5th sitting of 41st session of National Assembly started here on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with recitation of verses from the Holy Qur'an.

Speaker Asad Qaisar is in the chair.

It is the fifth sitting of the ongoing session and expected to hold voting on no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, moved by opposition parties.

A large number of opposition parties' members were present in the House at the commencement of the session including Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

Lawmakers from the treasury benches including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) , Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) legislators Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present in the House.