NA Session Starts
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The National Assembly session has started on Friday under the Chairmanship Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah at 11:15 a.m.
The NA session under today's agenda will discuss the situation arising out of baseless attempts to link Pakistan with the Pahalgam Attack of April 22.
APP/qsr-sra-tsw
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks
Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments
Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Emergency measures taken in Islamabad after Pakistan-India tensions2 minutes ago
-
NA session starts2 minutes ago
-
Kohistani salutes minorities' unwavering support for armed forces, slams Modi' s humanity crimes as ..12 minutes ago
-
Digital expert warns against misinformation, urges citizens to rely on official sources12 minutes ago
-
RDHE meets DC, discusses colleges' issues42 minutes ago
-
AJK PM reiterates Kashmiris resolve not to hesitate from any sacrifice to make Pakistan strong, sta ..42 minutes ago
-
Ministry of religious affairs launches functional Hajj helpline for pilgrims2 hours ago
-
PM congratulates Catholic community on election of Pope Leo XIV3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador presents credentials to King of Belgium10 hours ago
-
Governor Tessori meets counterpart Saleem Haider10 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab condemns Indian drone attacks10 hours ago
-
Pakistan Air Defence shot down another Harop drone in Bahawalnagar: Atta Tarar11 hours ago