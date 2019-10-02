NA session starts

UrduPoint.com
Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:32 PM

The National Assembly session started at 11:41 am here Wednesday at the Parliament House with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Naat and playing of national anthem

Member of Panel of Chairpersons Syed Fakhar Imam is in the Chair.

Today NA session agenda includes calling attention notices, Motion, Report of the standing committee, presentation of periodical reports of the standing committees, point of order and matters other than point of order.

More Stories From Pakistan

