(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) session on Friday started at 1121 hours under the chair of Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani.

The NA session started with a recitation of verses from the holy Quran, Naat, and the National Anthem as per practice.

It started 21 minutes late from its scheduled time of 1100 hours.