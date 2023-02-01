UrduPoint.com

NA Session Starts At 1726 Hrs On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 06:38 PM

NA session starts at 1726 hrs on Wednesday

The National Assembly (NA) session on Wednesday started at 1726 hours under the chair of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) session on Wednesday started at 1726 hours under the chair of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The NA sitting was started with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, and its translation, na'at and national anthem as per routine matter.

It is worth mentioning here that the session was started 56 minutes late from its scheduled time of 1630 hours.

Related Topics

National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf From

Recent Stories

MD KWSB, Administrator East discuss problems relat ..

MD KWSB, Administrator East discuss problems related to water, sewerage issues

4 minutes ago
 KP CS, IGP visit Madrassa Mirbash Khel, condole ma ..

KP CS, IGP visit Madrassa Mirbash Khel, condole martyrdom of children

4 minutes ago
 Corruption major stumbling block in socio-economic ..

Corruption major stumbling block in socio-economic development: National Account ..

4 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan restores membe ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan restores membership of two more MPs

4 minutes ago
 The Punjab University (PU) Job fair on Thursday

The Punjab University (PU) Job fair on Thursday

4 minutes ago
 Turkish President Says Ankara 'Positive' About Fin ..

Turkish President Says Ankara 'Positive' About Finland's NATO Membership Bid

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.