NA session starts at 1726 hrs on Wednesday

The National Assembly (NA) session on Wednesday started at 1726 hours under the chair of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) session on Wednesday started at 1726 hours under the chair of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The NA sitting was started with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, and its translation, na'at and national anthem as per routine matter.

It is worth mentioning here that the session was started 56 minutes late from its scheduled time of 1630 hours.