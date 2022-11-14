NA session starts at 17:49 hrs on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) session on Monday stared at 17:49 hours under the chair of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The meeting of lower house of the parliament was started with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by recitation of Naat andby National Anthem.

The session was started 49 minutes late from its schedule time of 17:00 hours.