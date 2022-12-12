NA session starts at 1800 hrs on Monday

UrduPoint.com

December 12, 2022

The National Assembly session on Monday started at 1800 hours under the chair of Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani.

The NA sitting was started with recitation of verses from the holy Quran, Naat and National Anthem as per practice.

It is worth mentioning here that it was started one hour late from its appointed time of 1700 hours.

