ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The timings for the session of the National Assembly to be held on Monday (May 15) has been changed.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, the National Assembly meeting will be held on May 15 at 10 a.m. instead of 5 p.m.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a circular regarding the change in the meeting time, it said.