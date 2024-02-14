NA Session To Be Summoned As Per Law: Solangi
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said that the inaugural session of the new National Assembly would be summoned in accordance with the law.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said that the inaugural session of the new National Assembly would be summoned in accordance with the law.
“I need to sign the summary for the NA session as I also hold the portfolio of Minister for the Parliamentary Affairs,” Solangi said while responding to the queries of media-persons regarding the procedure for the summoning of new National Assembly, outside the Election Commission of Pakistan.
The minister said in accordance with the law the ECP was required to issue official results within 14 days of the elections.
As per the Constitution, he stated, the president could convene the National Assembly’s session within 21 days of the polling date.
“The last date for convening the NA session is February 29 and it can be summoned on any day before it.”
Solangi said that any member of the National Assembly could contest the elections for the positions of prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker.
To a query, he said legal forums were available for redressal of grievances regarding elections and justice should prevail if any violations were committed.
Those who had complaints in that regard should reach out the legal forums for justice, he added.
To another query, the minister said the caretaker Balochistan government was trying to solve the problems as per the law.
Recent Stories
CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi
Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG
Best schoolteachers honoured
Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him
Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara6 minutes ago
-
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi6 minutes ago
-
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal9 minutes ago
-
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG9 minutes ago
-
Best schoolteachers honoured9 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him4 minutes ago
-
Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized4 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regional, global issues4 minutes ago
-
E-Kutchehri resolves LESCO customers' complaints swiftly4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues to prevent power pilferage4 minutes ago
-
HEC Chairman emphasized on importance of research for national progress4 minutes ago