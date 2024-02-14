Open Menu

NA Session To Be Summoned As Per Law: Solangi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said that the inaugural session of the new National Assembly would be summoned in accordance with the law.

“I need to sign the summary for the NA session as I also hold the portfolio of Minister for the Parliamentary Affairs,” Solangi said while responding to the queries of media-persons regarding the procedure for the summoning of new National Assembly, outside the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The minister said in accordance with the law the ECP was required to issue official results within 14 days of the elections.

As per the Constitution, he stated, the president could convene the National Assembly’s session within 21 days of the polling date.

“The last date for convening the NA session is February 29 and it can be summoned on any day before it.”

Solangi said that any member of the National Assembly could contest the elections for the positions of prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker.

To a query, he said legal forums were available for redressal of grievances regarding elections and justice should prevail if any violations were committed.

Those who had complaints in that regard should reach out the legal forums for justice, he added.

To another query, the minister said the caretaker Balochistan government was trying to solve the problems as per the law.

