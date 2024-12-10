Open Menu

NA Session To Continue Till Dec 20

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 08:32 PM

NA session to continue till Dec 20

The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday agreed to continue the current 11th session till December 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The House business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday agreed to continue the current 11th session till December 20.

The committee which met with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the Chair, discussed the agenda and duration of the 11th session of the National Assembly, said a press release.

During the meeting, fateha was offered for the departed soul of the Speaker's sister.

It was also agreed to discuss legislation, question hour, adjournment motions, and other important public issues in the current session.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Minister for Law and Justices Azam Nazeer Tarar, members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Mrs. Nuzhat Sadiq, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mrs. Shehla Raza, Syed Aminul Haq, Syed Hafeezuddin, and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

MNAs Mrs. Zartaj Gul, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Noor Alam Khan, Mr. Pollen, Gul Asghar Khan, Ijaz Hussain Jakhrani, and Ali Muhammad Khan also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Shehla Raza Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Asghar Khan December

Recent Stories

Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at ..

Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College

4 minutes ago
 UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with res ..

UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..

4 minutes ago
 ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, l ..

ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized

4 minutes ago
 LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters

LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters

4 minutes ago
 Police arrested thief gang member; recovered loote ..

Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln

11 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natu ..

PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment

11 minutes ago
YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strength ..

YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapu ..

11 minutes ago
 Two killed in separate incidents in Swabi; drug pe ..

Two killed in separate incidents in Swabi; drug peddler arrested

56 seconds ago
 Chinese delegation visits TDAP

Chinese delegation visits TDAP

57 seconds ago
 Bugti directs to ensure merit on contract posts in ..

Bugti directs to ensure merit on contract posts in Education Dept

58 seconds ago
 Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of ch ..

Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons

1 minute ago
 8th Inter-House Sports Championship concludes at B ..

8th Inter-House Sports Championship concludes at Bakhtawar Cadet College for gir ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan