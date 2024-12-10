NA Session To Continue Till Dec 20
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 08:32 PM
The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday agreed to continue the current 11th session till December 20
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The House business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday agreed to continue the current 11th session till December 20.
The committee which met with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the Chair, discussed the agenda and duration of the 11th session of the National Assembly, said a press release.
During the meeting, fateha was offered for the departed soul of the Speaker's sister.
It was also agreed to discuss legislation, question hour, adjournment motions, and other important public issues in the current session.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Minister for Law and Justices Azam Nazeer Tarar, members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Mrs. Nuzhat Sadiq, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mrs. Shehla Raza, Syed Aminul Haq, Syed Hafeezuddin, and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.
MNAs Mrs. Zartaj Gul, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Noor Alam Khan, Mr. Pollen, Gul Asghar Khan, Ijaz Hussain Jakhrani, and Ali Muhammad Khan also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College
UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..
ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized
LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters
Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln
PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment
YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapu ..
Two killed in separate incidents in Swabi; drug peddler arrested
Chinese delegation visits TDAP
Bugti directs to ensure merit on contract posts in Education Dept
Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons
8th Inter-House Sports Championship concludes at Bakhtawar Cadet College for gir ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College4 minutes ago
-
UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Based violence4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized4 minutes ago
-
LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters4 minutes ago
-
Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln11 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to protect mountains, natural environment11 minutes ago
-
YPF delegation urges dialogue, democratic strengthening in talks with CM Gandapur11 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents in Swabi; drug peddler arrested56 seconds ago
-
Chinese delegation visits TDAP57 seconds ago
-
Bugti directs to ensure merit on contract posts in Education Dept58 seconds ago
-
Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons1 minute ago
-
Opposition decries unjust distribution of local government funds8 minutes ago