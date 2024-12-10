NA session to continue till Dec 20

The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday agreed to continue the current 11th session till December 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The House business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday agreed to continue the current 11th session till December 20.

The committee which met with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the Chair, discussed the agenda and duration of the 11th session of the National Assembly, said a press release.

During the meeting, fateha was offered for the departed soul of the Speaker's sister.

It was also agreed to discuss legislation, question hour, adjournment motions, and other important public issues in the current session.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Minister for Law and Justices Azam Nazeer Tarar, members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Mrs. Nuzhat Sadiq, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mrs. Shehla Raza, Syed Aminul Haq, Syed Hafeezuddin, and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

MNAs Mrs. Zartaj Gul, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Noor Alam Khan, Mr. Pollen, Gul Asghar Khan, Ijaz Hussain Jakhrani, and Ali Muhammad Khan also attended the meeting.