NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The House business Advisory Committee (HBAC) chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has decided that the current session of the National Assembly will continue until February 18.

The session will primarily focus on the Question Hour and legislation aimed at public welfare.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Nuzhat Sadiq, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ejaz Jakhrani, Shehla Raza, Syed Hafizuddin, Riaz Fatyana, Ejaz-ul-Haq, Pauline Baloch, and Khalid Hussain Magsi.

Zartaj Gul, Malik Amir Dogar, Noor Alam Khan, and Gul Asghar Khan also participated in the session.

