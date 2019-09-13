NA session to continue till September 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly in a meeting at Parliament House on Friday decided that the current session of the National Assembly would continue till September 20, 2019.

Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired the meeting to discuss business for the session of the National Assembly.

The agenda and ways and means to run the proceedings of the current session of the National Assembly were discussed.

It was further decided that apart from government and private members business, matters of public importance would be discussed.

The meeting was attended by the State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Aslam Bhoottani, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Khurram Dastagir Khan, Ch. Hamid Hameed, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Shazia Marri.