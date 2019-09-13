UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Session To Continue Till September 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 05:12 PM

NA session to continue till September 20

The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly in a meeting at Parliament House on Friday decided that the current session of the National Assembly would continue till September 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly in a meeting at Parliament House on Friday decided that the current session of the National Assembly would continue till September 20, 2019.

Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired the meeting to discuss business for the session of the National Assembly.

The agenda and ways and means to run the proceedings of the current session of the National Assembly were discussed.

It was further decided that apart from government and private members business, matters of public importance would be discussed.

The meeting was attended by the State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Aslam Bhoottani, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Khurram Dastagir Khan, Ch. Hamid Hameed, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Shazia Marri.

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Parliament Muhammad Ali September 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Court Adjourned the case as Meesha Shafi’s Lawye ..

5 minutes ago

Family hospital to be made functional soon: Commis ..

1 minute ago

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) helps impr ..

1 minute ago

Around 1761 dengue fever suspects brought to Allie ..

1 minute ago

London Stock Exchange Refuses Hong Kong Stock Mark ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Newspaper Says Russian Embassy Evaded Comm ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.