Open Menu

NA Session To Continue Until May 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM

NA session to continue until May 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The current session of the National Assembly will continue until May 16, as decided during a meeting of the House business Advisory Committee (HBAC) held on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, discussed the agenda and duration of the 16th session of the Assembly.

The committee agreed to hold a detailed discussion during the ongoing session on the recent rise in tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam incident.

Members of the committee strongly condemned the baseless allegations made by India in connection with the incident. They also discussed strategies to counter Indian propaganda and to expose its false narrative at the international level.

The committee reached a consensus on presenting a joint resolution in the House regarding the current Pakistan-India situation. All political parties present in the meeting unanimously agreed on the importance of highlighting and countering India’s false claims globally.

Those who attended the meeting included Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Talal Chaudhry, and MNAs Shehla Raza, Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, Malik Aamir Dogar, Ejaz-ul-Haq, Noor Alam Khan, Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Shazia Atta Marri, Zartaj Gul, Pulain Baloch, Gul Asghar Khan, and Riaz Fatyana.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

1 hour ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

1 hour ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

1 hour ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

1 hour ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

1 hour ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

2 hours ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

3 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

5 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

6 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

6 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

7 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan