NA Session To Continue Until May 16
Published May 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The current session of the National Assembly will continue until May 16, as decided during a meeting of the House business Advisory Committee (HBAC) held on Monday.
The meeting, chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, discussed the agenda and duration of the 16th session of the Assembly.
The committee agreed to hold a detailed discussion during the ongoing session on the recent rise in tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam incident.
Members of the committee strongly condemned the baseless allegations made by India in connection with the incident. They also discussed strategies to counter Indian propaganda and to expose its false narrative at the international level.
The committee reached a consensus on presenting a joint resolution in the House regarding the current Pakistan-India situation. All political parties present in the meeting unanimously agreed on the importance of highlighting and countering India’s false claims globally.
Those who attended the meeting included Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Talal Chaudhry, and MNAs Shehla Raza, Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, Malik Aamir Dogar, Ejaz-ul-Haq, Noor Alam Khan, Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Shazia Atta Marri, Zartaj Gul, Pulain Baloch, Gul Asghar Khan, and Riaz Fatyana.
