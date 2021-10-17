- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
NA Session To Resume On Monday
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly will resume its scheduled business after a two-day break on Monday at 4 pm.
The session is likely to discuss calling attention notices, motion of thanks and legislative business.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours
T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match a ..
T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..
World Food Day raises awareness of importance of food and agriculture: FAO Chief ..
ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..
Expo 2020 Dubai to revive global event industry: Germany Commissioner General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday with religious, traditional zeal6 minutes ago
-
Pak-China friendship hospital to provide modern facilities to people of Gwadar6 minutes ago
-
New Gwadar Int'l Airport to be operational by 20236 minutes ago
-
SAU to organize seminar in connection with World Food Day16 minutes ago
-
Govt issued medicines of worth Rs. 5 mln confiscated, one arrested16 minutes ago
-
QCB orders private hospitals to clear additional charges on medicines, cancels pharmacy license36 minutes ago
-
Departments concerned directed to strictly implement instructions of Govt on smog control36 minutes ago
-
Seerat-Un-Nabi (PBUH) - a complete life code for the mankind46 minutes ago
-
142 more people infected with Dengue in KP56 minutes ago
-
93 corona under treatment patients in HMC Peshawar: Official56 minutes ago
-
Mild earthquake tremors felt in Peshawar and suburb56 minutes ago
-
PDM doing politics of long marches, sit-ins: Farrukh Habib56 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.