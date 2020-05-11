UrduPoint.com
NA Session Will Meet Today To Debate Measures Taken To Control Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 12:42 PM

NA session will meet today to debate measures taken to control Coronavirus

The session will start at 3:00 pm at Parliament House while Deputy Speaker Qasim Speak will preside over the session.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) National assembly session will be held on Monday (today) to discuss the measures taken by the Federal and the provincial government to control spread of Coronavirus.

The session will start at 3:00 pm in the Parliament House while Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri will preside over the session during which lawmakers from treasury and the opposition will participate in the debate on situation arising out of coronavirus.

The special session will be related to COVID-19 only as no other issue or non-legislative agenda will be taken up . Therefore, no question hour, adjournment motion, call attention notice and privilege motions will be taken up for discussion while quorum will not be pointed out during the session.

The reports say that the Senate session is also scheduled to start from Tuesday (May 12), adding that no visitor gallery will be open except press gallery.

