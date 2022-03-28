UrduPoint.com

NA Sessions Will Be Held Today With No-Trust-Motion On Agenda

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2022

NA sessions will be held today with No-Trust-Motion on agenda

The session of the National Assembly scheduled for 4pm today after an interval of two days.

National Assembly session will be held at 4 pm today after an interval of two days.

The agenda of the session include no confidence motion against prime minister and calling attention notices on public interest matters.

(More to follow)

