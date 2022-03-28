NA Sessions Will Be Held Today With No-Trust-Motion On Agenda
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2022 | 11:15 AM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2022) National Assembly session will be held at 4 pm today after an interval of two days.
The agenda of the session include no confidence motion against prime minister and calling attention notices on public interest matters.
