NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2023) Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has reaffirmed unwavering commitment to democracy and the principles of good governance to live up to the expectations of the nation.

Addressing the inaugural session of Pakistan Governance Forum in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the National Assembly as the backbone of our democracy plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the values that define our nation.

He said we remain steadfast in our dedication to serving the people. He said by upholding democratic values and fostering the spirit of cooperation, we can build a strong and more inclusive society.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that for ideal governance, it is imperative the parliament is in the driving seat. It should be the parliament which determines the destiny of the people.

The Speaker said we try to open the doors of this prestigious house for its people including children and women. This, he said, has boosted the trust and confidence of the people on the parliament.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf stressed for prioritizing capacity building programs for parliamentarians to strengthen parliamentary governance. He said equipping them with the latest knowledge and skills is vital for effective law making and oversight.

He said such initiatives can enhance the understanding of diverse issues from economic policies to social welfare enabling them to make well informed decisions that serve the nation's interests.

In a separate development, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal called for collective and collaborative actions to bring the country out of prevailing crises.

Addressing the inaugural session of Pakistan Governance Forum held in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said governance has to be agile to adopt the challenges of innovations and to ensure the order in the society.

Acknowledging the need of a stable, transparent and agile governance, the Minister said the PML-N government presented Vision-2025 in the year 2013, which served as a comprehensive as inspirational roadmap for Pakistan's future development.

He said all the plans which we made for development of the country became the victim of so-called change that we witnessed after the elections of 2018.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N, during its previous term in the government, overcame the challenges of terrorism, load shedding and sky-rocketing price hike.

He said today Pakistan can come out of this quagmire only through positive synergy under which we all Pakistanis can act as 'Team Pakistan'. He said we have to develop the ability that the differences cannot be bigger than our identity as Pakistanis.

The Minister said we must come together to work as one nation in order to fix problems of Pakistan despite that we may hold our political opinions.