NA speaker accepts 35 more resignations of PTI MNAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday accepted the resignations of 35 more lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from April 11, 2022.

According to a notification issued quoting Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, read with Rule 43 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly of Pakistan 2007, the resignations of Dr Haider Ali Khan, NA-2; Saleem Rehman, NA-3; Sahibzada Sibghatullah, NA-5; Mehboob Shah, NA-6; Muhammad Bashir Khan, NA-7; Junaid Akbar, NA-8; Sher Akbar Khan, NA-9; Ali Khan Jadoon, NA-16; Engr Usman Khan Tarakai, NA-19; Mujahid Ali, NA-20; Arbab Amir Ayub, NA-28; Sher Ali Arbab, NA-30; Shahid Ahmed, Na-34; Gul Dad Khan, NA-40; Sajid Khan, NA-42; Mohammad Iqbal Khan, NA-44; Aamer Mehmood Kiani, NA-61; Syed Faiz-ul-Hassan,NA-70; Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, NA-87; Umar Aslam Khan, NA-93; Amjad Ali Khan, NA-96; Khurram Shahzad, NA-107;Faizullah, 109; Malik Karamat Ali Khokar, NA-135; Syed Fakhar Imam, NA-150; Zahoor Hussain Qureshi,NA-152; Ibraheem Khan,NA-158; Tahir Iqbal,NA-164; Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, NA-165; Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, NA-177; Abdul Majeed Khan, NA-187; Ms Andaleeb Abbas, Reserve Seat (RS)-Women; Ms Asma Qadeer, RS-Women; Ms Maleeka Ali Bokhari, RS-Women and Ms Munawara Bibi Baloch, RS-Women.